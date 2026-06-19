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FIFTY INJURED Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

Major Rail Incident Near Bedford as Two Passenger Trains Reportedly Collide

Emergency services have been deployed to the scene of a major rail incident near Bedford after two passenger trains reportedly collided on Thursday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the 4.40pm service from Corby to London St Pancras is believed to have crashed into the rear of the 3.50pm service from Nottingham to London St Pancras.

   

The incident is understood to have occurred approximately two miles south of Bedford, prompting a significant response from emergency services and rail operators.

Witnesses reported a sudden halt to services in the area as emergency teams were dispatched to the scene. British Transport Police, ambulance crews and rail incident officers are believed to be among those responding.

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation regarding the number of passengers involved or whether any injuries have been sustained.

   

Rail services along the Midland Main Line are expected to face severe disruption while emergency responders assess the situation and investigators begin examining the circumstances surrounding the reported collision.

Passengers travelling between Bedford, Luton and London are being advised to check before travelling and expect delays and cancellations.

A spokesperson for the rail industry has yet to comment on the incident, while the Rail Accident Investigation Branch is expected to be informed should a collision be confirmed.

The exact cause of the incident remains unclear.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.

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