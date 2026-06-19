Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAIN DISASTER Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

A train driver has died, and 89 passengers were injured, some with life-threatening wounds, after a Luton Airport Express train collided with a stationary East Midlands Railway service near Kempston, between Luton and Bedford, at around 5.15 pm. Emergency services declared a major incident following the crash, prompting a rapid response and evacuation.

Collision Causes Chaos

The crash involved the 3.50pm Nottingham to St Pancras International train and the 4.40pm Corby to London service. The collision reportedly occurred after a safety fault with the stationary train’s Automatic Warning System—a safety mechanism to stop trains passing red signals—triggered an investigation. The moving train then crashed into the stationary one as passengers were evacuated onto the tracks.

Injuries And Emergency Response

East of England Ambulance Service confirmed 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured, and 56 had minor wounds. Dozens of emergency vehicles, including air ambulances, were dispatched to the scene near the Elstow interchange. Witnesses described bloodied passengers with major injuries such as broken legs and unconsciousness. Hospital officials urged the public to avoid the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital emergency department unless critically needed, due to the influx of casualties.

Union And Official Reactions

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey expressed devastation over the death of the driver, a former union rep, sending condolences to the family and colleagues. ASLEF General Secretary Dave Calfe also offered sympathies to the driver’s family and appreciated the swift work of emergency teams. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer extended his thoughts to all affected and thanked responders. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander voiced deep concern and confirmed a full investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

Investigation Underway

Rail experts noted the collision appeared to be a low-speed rear-end impact, with preliminary analysis focusing on potential failures in signalling or driver error. The incident led to the suspension of East Midlands Railway services on the London St Pancras route, with passengers warned of severe delays and advised to seek alternative routes. Replacement buses were requested to assist stranded commuters.

Community Impact And Ongoing Updates

Local police and Bedfordshire fire crews urged the public to avoid the area as emergency operations continue. Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin offered support via social media, pledging to share more information as it becomes available. Families of passengers have been directed to collection points as rail services remain disrupted. British Transport Police continue their inquiry, as the nation mourns one of its deadliest recent rail incidents.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Kent Collision Causes Severe Delays with Overturned Caravan

Breaking News, UK News
Two Women Critically Injured by Falling Telegraph Pole at Rhondda Station

POLE COLLAPSE Two Women Critically Injured by Falling Telegraph Pole at Rhondda Station

UK News
Margate Man Charged Over Stabbing and Robbery on High Street

KNIFE ATTACK Margate Man Charged Over Stabbing and Robbery on High Street

UK News
Melksham Woman Arrested Over Cannabis-Contaminated Vapes Supply

DRUGS BUST Melksham Woman Arrested Over Cannabis-Contaminated Vapes Supply

UK News
Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

LABOUR SHOWDOWN Starmer Confirms He Will Stand in Labour Leadership Contest After Burnham’s Makerfield Win

UK News
Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

PARK VANDALISM Uckfield Luxford Field Park Closed After Vandalism Damage

UK News
Avanti West Coast Train Manager Bob Carpenter Still Welcomes Passengers at 84

RAIL PASSION Avanti West Coast Train Manager Bob Carpenter Still Welcomes Passengers at 84

UK News
Andy Burnham Claims Makerfield By-Election in Major Labour Win

ELECTION UPSET Andy Burnham Claims Makerfield By-Election in Major Labour Win

Breaking News, UK News
Man Detained Under Mental Health Act After Vandalism at James Bulger’s Grave

GRAVE VANDALISM Man Detained Under Mental Health Act After Vandalism at James Bulger’s Grave

UK News
Three Guilty of Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

BRUTAL ATTACK Three Guilty of Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Gillingham Train Station Assault

TRAIN ATTACK Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Gillingham Train Station Assault

UK News
Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Gillingham Train Station Assault

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Gillingham Train Station Assault

UK News
Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

CHILD RAPIST Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

UK News
Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

Jordan Roberts jailed for raping 14-year-old girl in St Austell

UK News
EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

TRAVEL ALERT EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

UK News
EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

EasyJet Warns Cape Verde Travellers Of New Entry Fee From July

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

PRISON MURDER Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

UK News
Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

Three Jailed for Murdering Kyle Bevan in Wakefield Prison

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

ARSON SENTANCE Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

Two Men Jailed for Arson Attacks on UK Prime Minister’s London Properties

UK News
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Orpington

POLICE APPEAL Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Orpington

UK News
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Orpington

Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Orpington

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

MIGRANT JAILED Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

UK News
Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

Najeebullah Arab Jailed 11 Years for Grove Sexual Assaults and Rape

UK News

TRAIN CRASH HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Train Incident South of Bedford

Breaking News, UK News

Emergency Services Respond to Train Incident South of Bedford

Breaking News, UK News
Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

COACH FIRE Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

UK News
Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

Coach Fire on M25 in Surrey Causes 12-Mile Traffic Delays

UK News
Watch Live