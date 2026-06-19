Driver Dead and Nearly 90 Injured as Two Trains Crash Near Bedford

A train driver has died, and 89 passengers were injured, some with life-threatening wounds, after a Luton Airport Express train collided with a stationary East Midlands Railway service near Kempston, between Luton and Bedford, at around 5.15 pm. Emergency services declared a major incident following the crash, prompting a rapid response and evacuation.

Collision Causes Chaos

The crash involved the 3.50pm Nottingham to St Pancras International train and the 4.40pm Corby to London service. The collision reportedly occurred after a safety fault with the stationary train’s Automatic Warning System—a safety mechanism to stop trains passing red signals—triggered an investigation. The moving train then crashed into the stationary one as passengers were evacuated onto the tracks.

Injuries And Emergency Response

East of England Ambulance Service confirmed 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured, and 56 had minor wounds. Dozens of emergency vehicles, including air ambulances, were dispatched to the scene near the Elstow interchange. Witnesses described bloodied passengers with major injuries such as broken legs and unconsciousness. Hospital officials urged the public to avoid the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital emergency department unless critically needed, due to the influx of casualties.

Union And Official Reactions

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey expressed devastation over the death of the driver, a former union rep, sending condolences to the family and colleagues. ASLEF General Secretary Dave Calfe also offered sympathies to the driver’s family and appreciated the swift work of emergency teams. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer extended his thoughts to all affected and thanked responders. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander voiced deep concern and confirmed a full investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

Investigation Underway

Rail experts noted the collision appeared to be a low-speed rear-end impact, with preliminary analysis focusing on potential failures in signalling or driver error. The incident led to the suspension of East Midlands Railway services on the London St Pancras route, with passengers warned of severe delays and advised to seek alternative routes. Replacement buses were requested to assist stranded commuters.

Community Impact And Ongoing Updates

Local police and Bedfordshire fire crews urged the public to avoid the area as emergency operations continue. Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin offered support via social media, pledging to share more information as it becomes available. Families of passengers have been directed to collection points as rail services remain disrupted. British Transport Police continue their inquiry, as the nation mourns one of its deadliest recent rail incidents.