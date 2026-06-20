Mississippi Man Fired After Calling Police Over Dad In Women’s Toilet Standoff

A Mississippi man was sacked by his real estate employer after he called police on a father taking his two daughters into a women’s restroom, sparking widespread attention. The incident, which occurred in a QuikTrip in Alabama during a personal trip, involved the man reporting the situation to officers despite no criminal charges being filed, police confirmed.

Real Estate Firm Cuts Ties

Starkville-based Overstreet Properties confirmed the man was an independent contractor and a licensed realtor. The company made clear the confrontation did not represent their values, stating: “The conduct depicted in the video does not reflect the values of Overstreet Properties or the standards we expect of those who represent our organisation.”

Father Defends His Choice

The father, Tyler Brodsky, filmed the incident and explained to Fox News he took his daughters into the women’s restroom because the men’s was dirty and the women’s was empty. He said he announced his presence and felt this was the safest option for his young children.

Police Step In

Officers arrived quickly, assessed the situation, and confirmed Brodsky had done nothing wrong. One officer pointed out that bringing young girls into the men’s restroom could be seen as similarly problematic. The man who called the police was asked to leave the store.

Support From Store Staff

A QuikTrip employee intervened by closing the door on the man and assisting Brodsky’s daughters with drying their hands. She offered words of comfort to the family and helped calm the situation before the family continued their journey.

Wider Reaction

Brodsky reflected on how the viral video has highlighted the challenges parents face in such scenarios. He hopes the man who confronted them recognises his actions were wrong and urges respect and understanding for all families in public spaces.