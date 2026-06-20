Italian Tourist Dies in Huge Fire at Viva Dominicus Resort Dominican Republic

An Italian tourist tragically died as a major fire engulfed the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort in the Dominican Republic on Friday, forcing the evacuation of 1,700 holidaymakers. Emergency services rushed to tackle the blaze that rapidly spread due to strong winds and flammable palm roofing, while multiple injuries were reported.

Mass Evacuations Amid Fire

Guests and staff were quickly evacuated to safe zones, including a nearby beach, as thick smoke and soaring flames consumed the luxury resort. Three people were hospitalised and six others treated for injuries at the scene.

Victim Identified

The woman who lost her life was 46-year-old Francesca Valentino, an Italian tourist caught on the beach when the fire broke out.

Firefighting Challenges

Witnesses on social media reported firefighters struggling against the blaze’s size and intensity, noting that available fire trucks were overwhelmed and additional support was needed to contain the fire fully.

Dramatic Scenes Captured

Videos shared online show flames engulfing the resort’s thatched roof with black smoke filling the sky, while terrified holidaymakers fled the area or sought refuge in the sea as the fire raged behind them.

Cause Under Investigation

The fire has since been brought under control but authorities are investigating the cause. Early reports suggest the fire spread quickly due to strong winds and the resort’s palm roofing materials.