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TRAIN CRASH HORROR Emergency Services Respond to Train Incident South of Bedford

Emergency services, including the British Transport Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, are responding to an incident involving two trains on the railway line south of Bedford, reported on Friday 19 June 2026. The disruption has caused all lines between Luton and Bedford to be blocked, impacting rail travel in the area.

Train Collision Reported

British Transport Police confirmed they are investigating a reported collision between two trains in the Bedford area. Details on the cause and consequences of the incident remain limited as the response continues.  

Lines Fully Blocked

East Midlands Railway has stated that the incident has resulted in all lines being blocked between Luton and Bedford, causing significant delays and cancellations on these routes. Passengers are advised to check for updates before travelling.

Fire Service Urges Avoidance

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged the public to avoid the area around the railway line south of Bedford while emergency operations are underway, prioritising safety for responders and the public.  

Public Asked For Information

If you have been affected by the disruption or have any information, imagery, or footage related to the incident, please contact the news team by email or WhatsApp to assist with ongoing coverage.

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