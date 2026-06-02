Hampshire Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Case Footage Released

A Hampshire Police officer involved in the detention of Henry Nowak in Southampton has resigned, the force confirmed. This follows the release of body-worn camera footage tied to the murder investigation, highlighting police actions during the incident. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is currently probing the conduct of all officers present, with three still serving and treated as witnesses.

Officer Resignation Confirmed

Hampshire Police stated one officer resigned, while three others remain in service without any restrictions, in line with the IOPC’s approach. This came after scrutiny over police interaction with Mr Nowak at the time of the tragic incident.

Bodycam Footage Revealed

The footage shows officers detaining Henry Nowak after Vickrum Digwa, now convicted of Mr Nowak’s murder, accused him. During the stop, Mr Nowak repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed, raising questions about the police response.

Life Sentence For Murderer

On Monday, Vickrum Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years for the murder of Henry Nowak. Digwa has also been charged with six counts of possessing offensive weapons in a private place.

IOPC Investigation Ongoing Court

The Independent Office for Police Conduct continues its investigation into the officers’ conduct during the incident. All officers involved are currently treated as witnesses, with no disciplinary measures imposed yet.