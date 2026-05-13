Miller Heights Residents Supported After Building Closure in Maidstone

Kent emergency services continue to assist residents displaced from the Miller Heights building in Maidstone after a Prohibition Notice was issued due to electrical system damage. Although the site is no longer a Major Incident as of Wednesday 13 May, recovery efforts remain ongoing to ensure everyone’s safety and support.

Welfare Centre Closing

The Welfare Centre set up for Miller Heights residents will shut at 12:30pm on Wednesday 13 May. However, support does not end, with long-term assistance being coordinated to help those affected secure emergency accommodation and welfare aid as they await clearance to return home.

Ongoing Safety Measures

A Prohibition Notice still forbids residents from returning until safety checks on the building’s electrical systems are complete. Residents have arranged time slots from 13 to 19 May, between 10am–11am and 4pm–5pm, to collect essential belongings with help from Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Support For Vulnerable Residents

Emergency or temporary housing

Welfare support

Help for vulnerable individuals

Assistance for pet owners, coordinated with animal welfare groups

Contact And Advice

Residents at risk of homelessness are urged to call 01622 602127 or visit Maidstone Borough Council’s website for ongoing support. Authorities stress that no resident will be left without help during this recovery phase.

Community Focus

Officials acknowledge the distress caused and reaffirm their commitment to keeping everyone safe while working to restore normal living conditions as quickly as possible.