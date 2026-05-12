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DOG ATTACK Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

Woman Seriously Injured in Dog Attack at Slade Green Pennine Way

A woman was seriously injured in a dog attack on Pennine Way, Slade Green, prompting emergency services to rush to the scene. The London Air Ambulance attended the incident, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Met Police are investigating as local residents expressed shock over the attack, describing the dog involved as large and aggressive.

Emergency Response Arrives

The London Air Ambulance quickly reached the scene following reports of the attack. Paramedics provided urgent medical assistance before the woman was transported to the hospital for further care.

Police Launch Investigation

The Metropolitan Police have been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the dog attack. Officers are gathering information from witnesses and residents in Slade Green.

Residents Left Shocked

Neighbours near Pennine Way described the dog as a big and intimidating animal. The sudden attack has left the community alarmed and concerned about safety in the area.

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