Chinese Streamer Loses 140000 Followers After Beauty Filter Fails Live

A Chinese livestreamer lost 140,000 followers within hours after her beauty filter malfunctioned during a live broadcast, revealing her true appearance to male viewers who had been sending gifts and money. The incident highlights the risks associated with AI filters and digital deception on streaming platforms.

Beauty Filter Breakdown

During a seduction livestream, the young-looking filter abruptly glitched, exposing the streamer as an older woman. The sudden switch shocked her audience and caused a mass follower exodus.

Mass Follower Loss

The streamer had successfully gained tens of thousands of followers using the enhanced filter, but the reveal led to 140,000 people unfollowing her channel in just a few hours.

Risks Of Live AI Filters

This incident once again exposes the risks of relying on beauty filters in real-time streams. While filters can boost appearance, their failure can quickly destroy credibility and trust.

History Of Similar Incidents

This is not an isolated case. In 2019 a Chinese streamer known as ‘Your Highness Qiao Biluo’ experienced a similar filter malfunction, revealing she was 58 rather than appearing in her 20s, leading to widespread online reaction.