Helicopter Crashes Near Sourton Down Devon, Roads Closed Amid Police Probe

Devon and Cornwall Police are managing an ongoing emergency after a helicopter crashed into a field near Sourton Down, Devon, early on June 3. Emergency services rushed to the scene near Okehampton shortly after 4:30am, closing multiple roads, including the A386 between the A30 at Sourton Cross and the A3079 Fowley Cross, while investigation continues.

Emergency Road Closures

Authorities have imposed closures on key routes around the A386 and A30 at Sourton Cross to ensure safety and facilitate emergency response work. Traffic monitoring confirms these closures remain in effect as police handle the incident.

Okehampton Collision

The crash remains under active investigation with police describing the situation as “ongoing.” Officials have yet to release details regarding any injuries or the helicopter’s cause of crash.

Scene Response Efforts

Multiple emergency teams, including police and rescue services, attended the scene to secure the area and assess the situation upon the helicopter’s sudden descent into the field.

Public Updates Pending

Devon and Cornwall Police have pledged to provide further information as the investigation progresses. Residents and drivers are advised to follow official updates and avoid affected roadways where closures remain in place. A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene after a crash involving a helicopter in a field at Sourton Down. “Several road closures are in place around the A386 and A30 Sourton Cross slip and services area. “The incident is ongoing and we will share more updates as we have them.”