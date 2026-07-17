Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a 29-year-old woman who spent three weeks on life support after a brutal roadside attack in County Tipperary. Scarlett Faulkner died on April 13 at Cork University Hospital after suffering catastrophic injuries during an alleged assault on the R494 at Birdhill on March 21. Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a 17-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman appeared before Nenagh District Court on Wednesday, July 15, charged with her murder.

Previous charges withdrawn

The teenage defendant, who cannot be identified because of her age, had previously been charged with assault causing serious harm, but that charge has now been withdrawn. The 40-year-old woman, who also cannot be named due to a court order, had previously faced charges of violent disorder and endangerment. Those offences have also been withdrawn. She is now charged with murder and two counts of burglary. The court heard that the book of evidence in both cases is due to be served at Nenagh District Court on July 23, before the case is sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial.

Family thank supporters

Following the new charges, Scarlett’s family and friends issued a heartfelt message thanking everyone who had supported them since the attack. In a statement shared on social media, they said: “Thank everyone for all your prayers and well wishes.” They also thanked the Gardaí who supported the family throughout the investigation. A family friend wrote: “The Faulkner family remained dignified through this heartbreaking time.” Scarlett’s sister also paid an emotional tribute, writing: “My beautiful baby sister, you’re missed so much every day by us all, especially your one and only baby girl Oceanna.”

Three weeks on life support

Scarlett, who was from Longpavement Halting Site in Limerick, remained on life support at Cork University Hospital for three weeks following the alleged attack before she sadly died from her injuries on April 13. The murder prosecution will now continue before the Irish courts.