Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MURDER CHARGE Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

Two charged with murder after woman dies weeks after alleged roadside attack

Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a 29-year-old woman who spent three weeks on life support after a brutal roadside attack in County Tipperary. Scarlett Faulkner died on April 13 at Cork University Hospital after suffering catastrophic injuries during an alleged assault on the R494 at Birdhill on March 21. Following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a 17-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman appeared before Nenagh District Court on Wednesday, July 15, charged with her murder.

Previous charges withdrawn

The teenage defendant, who cannot be identified because of her age, had previously been charged with assault causing serious harm, but that charge has now been withdrawn. The 40-year-old woman, who also cannot be named due to a court order, had previously faced charges of violent disorder and endangerment. Those offences have also been withdrawn. She is now charged with murder and two counts of burglary. The court heard that the book of evidence in both cases is due to be served at Nenagh District Court on July 23, before the case is sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial.

Family thank supporters

Following the new charges, Scarlett’s family and friends issued a heartfelt message thanking everyone who had supported them since the attack. In a statement shared on social media, they said: “Thank everyone for all your prayers and well wishes.” They also thanked the Gardaí who supported the family throughout the investigation. A family friend wrote: “The Faulkner family remained dignified through this heartbreaking time.” Scarlett’s sister also paid an emotional tribute, writing: “My beautiful baby sister, you’re missed so much every day by us all, especially your one and only baby girl Oceanna.”

Three weeks on life support

Scarlett, who was from Longpavement Halting Site in Limerick, remained on life support at Cork University Hospital for three weeks following the alleged attack before she sadly died from her injuries on April 13. The murder prosecution will now continue before the Irish courts.  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

THINK BIKE Driver sentenced after motorcyclist seriously injured in Wiltshire crash as police issue ‘Think Bike’ reminder

UK News
Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

FIND JO Missing 52-year-old woman from Rochester as police issue urgent appeal

UK News
Drone Helps Police Track Down Suspected Nuisance Bike Riders in Ashford

ANTISOCIAL HAVOC Drone Helps Police Track Down Suspected Nuisance Bike Riders in Ashford

UK News
Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

POLICE CRACKDOWN Nearly 60 Dangerous Drivers Stopped During Five-Day Road Safety Crackdown Across Kent

UK News
Restaurant Fire Rips Through Building in Clerkenwell as 80 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

EATERY BLAZE PROBE Restaurant Fire Rips Through Building in Clerkenwell as 80 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK News
Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

MAJOR BLAZE Sixty firefighters tackle major overnight blaze in Woolwich as residents rescued

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Bradford Shooting Leaves Victim Fighting for Life

UK News
Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

RAY OF SUNSHINE Murdered mother Jamey Carney remembered as ‘a ray of sunshine’ at emotional funeral in Killarney

UK News
Man taken to hospital after serious disorder in Walsall as police appeal for witnesses

VIOLENT ATTACK Man taken to hospital after serious disorder in Walsall as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Mum jailed after police uncover crack and cocaine supply line operating from family home

DRUGS LINE Mum jailed after police uncover crack and cocaine supply line operating from family home

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

TRIO ATTACKED Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

UK News
Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

Appeal after three people were assaulted at West Malling event

UK News
Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

UK News
Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

Asylum seeker jailed for raping vulnerable man after luring him into Leicester park

UK News
Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

UK News
Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

Atlanta on High Alert as England Face Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teenagers guilty after pouring petrol over restaurant diners and setting them alight in horror attack

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Teenagers guilty after pouring petrol over restaurant diners and setting them alight in horror attack

UK News
Teenagers guilty after pouring petrol over restaurant diners and setting them alight in horror attack

Teenagers guilty after pouring petrol over restaurant diners and setting them alight in horror attack

UK News
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

BABY TRAGEDY Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

UK News
Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

Mother guilty of killing three-month-old daughter with hairdryer after night out drinking

UK News
Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

UK News
Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

Afghan asylum seeker admits manslaughter after fatal Uxbridge stabbing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Rapist who fled UK after conviction tracked down in France and returned to prison

RAPE FUGITIVE RETURNED Rapist who fled UK after conviction tracked down in France and returned to prison

UK News
Rapist who fled UK after conviction tracked down in France and returned to prison

Rapist who fled UK after conviction tracked down in France and returned to prison

UK News
Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

TRAIN CHARGE Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

Man charged with attempted rape after alleged incident on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Littlehampton

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Littlehampton

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Littlehampton

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Littlehampton

UK News
Watch Live