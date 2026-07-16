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ANTISOCIAL HAVOC Drone Helps Police Track Down Suspected Nuisance Bike Riders in Ashford

A police drone has helped officers track down suspected nuisance motorbike riders following reports of antisocial behaviour in Ashford. Kent Police launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports on Wednesday 8 July of off-road motorcycles being ridden dangerously in the Stanhope area. Residents reported riders using footpaths and pedestrian areas, allegedly forcing people to move out of the way to avoid being hit and causing significant alarm within the community. Officers from Ashford’s Neighbourhood Task Force attended the area and deployed a police drone to safely monitor the movements of the motorcycles. The drone enabled officers to follow two bikes back to a nearby address, where patrols arrested a 15-year-old boy. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. The teenager has since been charged with eight offences, including five vehicle-related offences and three outstanding shoplifting offences. He is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 21 July. A second teenage boy has also been identified and will be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. Police seized two motorcycles believed to have been involved in the reported antisocial behaviour. Detective Inspector Simon Johnson said: “By combining local knowledge, technology and teamwork, officers were able to take swift and positive action against a group of young people causing a disturbance in their local community. “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal, including drones, to tackle antisocial behaviour head on. Our officers will not hesitate to act against anyone displaying unwanted behaviour or using vehicles to cause distress to those around them.” Kent Police said tackling antisocial behaviour remains a priority and urged residents to continue reporting incidents so officers can take action against those responsible.

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