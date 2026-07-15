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BETTER LIFE Young mother remembered as murder investigation continues after fatal Hayes stabbing

Young mother remembered as murder investigation continues after fatal Hayes stabbing

A young mother who moved to the UK in search of a better life has been remembered by her family as detectives continue to investigate her fatal stabbing in west London. Kirandeep Kaur, 24, died after being found with stab injuries inside a property on Uxbridge Road, Hayes, on Sunday. Emergency services rushed to the address, but despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s was also found outside the property suffering from stab wounds. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and he remains in hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment and support from officers.

Family’s dream ends in tragedy

Originally from Punjab, India, Kirandeep had moved to the UK hoping to build a secure future for herself and her young child. Her devastated family say they are now trying to raise funds to repatriate her body so she can be laid to rest in her home village. Relatives revealed they sold family agricultural land to help finance her move to Britain, believing it would provide a better future for her and her child. They have described her as a hardworking, caring and determined young woman whose life was cut tragically short. The death has prompted an outpouring of grief across Hayes and within the wider Sikh community, where tributes have praised her kindness, resilience and devotion as a mother.

Murder charge

The Metropolitan Police have charged Daniel Sean James, 44, with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article. James was arrested shortly after the incident and appeared before Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Detectives said he sustained injuries after reportedly jumping from a window while attempting to flee the scene. He was taken to hospital before later being charged.

Investigation continues

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo described the incident as “shocking” and said officers do not believe there is any wider risk to the public. Forensic officers continue to examine the property while detectives carry out house-to-house enquiries and review evidence. Additional police patrols remain in place across Hayes to reassure local residents as the investigation progresses. Specialist family liaison officers are continuing to support both families affected by the incident. Police have urged anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to come forward as enquiries continue.

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