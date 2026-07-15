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FRONT RUNNER Shabana Mahmood emerges as frontrunner for Chancellor as Andy Burnham prepares to enter No.10

Shabana Mahmood emerges as frontrunner for Chancellor as Andy Burnham prepares to enter No.10

Shabana Mahmood is reportedly the leading contender to become Chancellor in Andy Burnham’s incoming government, with speculation suggesting she has overtaken Ed Miliband in the race for one of Westminster’s top jobs. According to reports, allies of the Prime Minister-designate now expect the current Home Secretary to take over at the Treasury when Andy Burnham formally enters Downing Street later this month. While no official announcement has been made, Labour insiders are said to believe Rachel Reeves will leave the role after serving as Chancellor for the past two years. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband had been widely tipped for the Treasury post in recent weeks, but reports now suggest he could instead move to the Foreign Office. One Labour source reportedly told the Financial Times that “the tide has turned against Ed”, while another described the reported outcome as “the right” decision. However, another ally of Mr Miliband insisted he remained close to Mr Burnham and had been expected to become Chancellor because of his role in supporting Burnham’s leadership operation. The source said: “He’s close to Burnham and stuck his neck on the line. He supplied some of his support team and is well aligned with the key figures so we’re all expecting him to be Chancellor for myriad reasons.” They added that the Foreign Office would represent “a promotion of sorts”, but would also likely be viewed as a snub.

No official confirmation

Mr Burnham’s team has declined to comment on the reports and has indicated that the composition of his Cabinet will not be announced until after he formally takes office on 20 July. Rachel Reeves, meanwhile, delivered what is believed could be her final Mansion House speech as Chancellor, using the occasion to call for Britain to build a closer relationship with Europe. Reflecting on her time at the Treasury, she said the Government had shown that “radical change is possible” when combined with economic credibility.

Security review

Earlier this week, Mr Burnham also called for a “serious review” of security arrangements for MPs following the killing of former MP Ann Widdecombe. Speaking to reporters in Westminster, he said the atmosphere surrounding politics had become increasingly hostile over the past decade. “I was quite shocked to see how much security now has to be in place, and even so, it may need to be increased further,” he said. “Politics has darkened in the last decade, there’s no getting away from that.” Until any Cabinet appointments are officially confirmed, the reports surrounding the Chancellor’s role remain speculative. Burnham is expected to unveil his ministerial team after taking office later this month.

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