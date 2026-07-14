Man found dead in suitcase in Kent park named as Dale Mundell as murder investigation continues

The man whose body was discovered inside a suitcase in a Kent park has been named by police as 34-year-old Dale Mundell as detectives continue their murder investigation. The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday that the victim was Dale Mundell, from Islington, after his body was found in a wooded area of Borstal Recreation Ground in Rochester on Friday 10 July. His death is being treated as suspicious, and specialist officers continue to support his family.

Welfare check sparked murder investigation

The investigation began shortly before 10.55pm on Thursday 9 July, when officers were called to Kingfisher Court, off Queensmere Road in Wimbledon, following concerns for the welfare of a man. Although no one was found inside the address, officers carried out a search and concluded someone had likely come to serious harm, prompting a murder investigation. The following day, detectives were informed that two men had attended Medway Police Station in Gillingham. A search of Borstal Recreation Ground later led officers to a wooded area, where Dale’s body was discovered concealed inside a suitcase.

Body found near children’s event

The grim discovery was made close to where families had been taking part in a children’s teddy bear hunt organised as a fundraiser for a local nursery. One woman told local media she noticed the suitcase before police arrived while attending the event with relatives. She said she deliberately kept her young niece and nephew away from the case. Residents described the discovery as deeply shocking in what is normally considered a quiet residential area.

Two men charged

Two men have now been charged in connection with Dale’s death. Joshua Miller, 32, has been charged with:

Murder

Preventing a lawful burial

Jamie Cooper, 27, has been charged with:

Preventing a lawful burial

The pair appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and have been remanded in custody. Police have confirmed the victim and both defendants were known to one another.

Community left shocked

The discovery has stunned residents living near Borstal Recreation Ground. Local MP Lauren Edwards, the Member of Parliament for Rochester and Strood, described the incident as “distressing”. She said:

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family.

“The Met Police have made two arrests and do not believe there is any wider risk to the public, but Kent Police will be stepping up their community engagement in the Borstal area, which I welcome.”

Residents also spoke of their disbelief at such an incident occurring in the park. One local father said he regularly visited the recreation ground with his child and could not imagine something like this happening there.

Investigation continues

The Metropolitan Police, which is leading the investigation, continues to appeal for anyone with information about Dale Mundell’s death to come forward. Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death.