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LIFE SENTANCE Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

A man has been jailed for life after being convicted of raping a woman in Manchester following a jury trial. Jovhan Pascoe, 39, of Moss Bank Road, Crumpsall, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Square Court on Monday, 13 July, to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 15 years before he can be considered for parole. He has also been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Woman raped at address in Cheetham Hill

The court heard that officers were called to reports of a serious sexual assault at an address on St Chads Street, Cheetham Hill, at around 3.30am on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. Pascoe was arrested on suspicion of rape and remanded into custody while detectives launched an investigation. The survivor was supported throughout the investigation by specially trained officers.

Denied offence throughout investigation

Greater Manchester Police said Pascoe denied the offence during police interviews and throughout the investigation, making derogatory comments about the survivor. Following a five-day trial, a jury found him guilty of rape on 13 March 2026. He returned to Manchester Crown Square Court on 13 July 2026, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Disruptive behaviour in court

Police said Pascoe repeatedly interrupted the sentencing hearing by whistling and clicking to gain the judge’s attention while proceedings were taking place. Despite his behaviour, the court imposed a life sentence and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order designed to protect the public from future offending. The survivor continues to receive support following the conclusion of the case.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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