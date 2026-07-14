Woman seriously injured after car crashes off A38 Devon Expressway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision off the A38 Devon Expressway in Devon.

Emergency services were called shortly after 10.15pm on Monday, 13 July, to the collision at the top of the slip road for Buckfastleigh and the Dartbridge overbridge.

The incident involved a Jaecoo 7.

Passenger seriously injured

Devon and Cornwall Police said the passenger, a woman in her 20s from Plymouth, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out an investigation at the scene.

Police thanked motorists for their patience while the closure remained in place.

Appeal for witnesses

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling in the area at the time and may have captured dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via the force’s website, quoting reference 50260183703.