Appeal to find missing St Albans man believed to be travelling on London Underground

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man from St Albans amid growing concerns for his welfare. Ionut, 41, was last seen on Thursday 23 July and officers are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward. He is described as:

5ft 5in tall

Medium build

Short brown hair

When he was last seen, Ionut was wearing grey shorts and a white T-shirt.

Believed to be travelling in east London

Police believe Ionut may now be in Dagenham and could be travelling to locations along the London Underground District line. Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to remain vigilant.

Public asked to share appeal

Police are encouraging people to share the appeal across social media to help locate Ionut as quickly as possible. Anyone who has seen him, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact police immediately using the reporting details provided in the force’s appeal. Anyone with urgent information regarding Ionut’s location should call 999, while non-urgent information can be reported via the relevant police force’s non-emergency channels.