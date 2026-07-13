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AVOID THE AREA Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

Motorists are being urged to avoid Wolverhampton city centre after a serious road traffic collision prompted the closure of part of the city’s ring road. West Midlands Police are currently at the scene of the incident, with the ring road closed near Stafford Street while emergency services deal with the collision. Drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays in the surrounding area. Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on dashcam, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 5114 of 13 July. There are no further details at this stage regarding the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone has been injured. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

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