Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint

An Uber driver who raped a passenger at knifepoint has been jailed for 16 years after the victim’s quick-thinking actions enabled police to arrest him within an hour of the attack. Adam Daley, 33, of Chester Close, Leicester, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, 10 July, after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault, possession of a bladed article and threats to kill. He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Victim’s swift report proved crucial

Police said the victim immediately contacted officers after the attack in December last year, allowing detectives to quickly identify Daley’s vehicle. Using CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, officers tracked the vehicle and arrested Daley approximately one hour later. Leicestershire Police said the prompt report also ensured vital forensic and digital evidence was preserved, which later proved crucial in securing his conviction.

Child abuse images discovered

At sentencing, Daley also pleaded guilty to two counts of making indecent images of a child after officers uncovered the material during an examination of his mobile phone. He received a total sentence of 16 years’ imprisonment.

Police believe there may be more victims

Specialist detectives from Leicestershire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Assault Team, who led the investigation, are now appealing for anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of Daley to come forward. Officers believe his role as an Uber driver may have brought him into contact with other potential victims who have not yet reported offences. Police are urging anyone with information or concerns to contact Leicestershire Police, where specialist officers are available to provide support and investigate any reports.