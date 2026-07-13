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DOG RESCUE Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

Labrador rescued from Ben Nevis after suspected cannabis poisoning leaves her unconscious

A Labrador had to be stretchered off Ben Nevis after collapsing on Britain’s highest mountain in what vets believe was a suspected case of cannabis poisoning.

The black Labrador, named Tokyo, was climbing the 4,413ft mountain with owner Christina Bluhme last weekend when she suddenly became seriously unwell.

The dog reportedly collapsed about halfway to the summit, lost the use of her legs and drifted in and out of consciousness, prompting an urgent call to Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

Unable to carry the 25kg dog down the mountain herself, Christina was assisted by mountain rescuers who brought Tokyo to safety on a stretcher before she was rushed to Crown Vets in Fort William.

Owner feared she would lose her dog

Christina, from Surrey, said she believed Tokyo had ingested cannabis that had been discarded on the popular walking route.

She said: “She quickly lost the use of her legs, drifted in and out of consciousness and I genuinely thought I was going to lose her.

“Without the incredible Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, there is simply no way I could have got her safely off the mountain.

“Carrying a 25kg Labrador down Ben Nevis was impossible on my own.”

Tokyo reportedly remained unconscious for much of the journey to the veterinary practice before receiving emergency treatment.

Full recovery after emergency treatment

Fortunately, the Labrador made a full recovery and was discharged the following day.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team later confirmed they were delighted Tokyo had recovered and shared photographs from the rescue.

The incident has prompted renewed warnings for dog owners to remain vigilant while walking in the countryside and highlighted the dangers posed by discarded drugs and litter left on popular hiking routes.

While the exact substance has not been confirmed through forensic testing, Christina said vets believed Tokyo’s symptoms were consistent with cannabis ingestion. The circumstances surrounding how the substance came to be on the mountain path remain unknown.

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