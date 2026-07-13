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JUSTICE SERVED Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

Met Police appeal for more victims after senior church figure convicted of historic sexual offences

The Metropolitan Police are urging more potential victims to come forward after a former senior church figure was convicted of multiple historic sexual offences against vulnerable young men spanning more than four decades. John Grant, 77, of Colney Hatch Lane, Hornsey, was found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 13 July, following a detailed Metropolitan Police investigation. Grant, who held senior positions within several churches and youth groups across England and Scotland, was convicted of:

  • Three counts of sexual assault.
  • Six counts of indecent assault.
  • Two counts of causing another person to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

He is due to be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 11 September.

Abuse spanned more than 40 years

The offences involved four victims and took place between 1970 and 2012 while Grant was associated with churches across the country and youth groups in north London. He held various positions, including church deacon, youth group leader, and later served as Moderator for the London Baptist Association, a role which involved preaching and supporting churches across the capital. Police believe his influence within church communities may have brought him into contact with many more victims.

Investigation began in 2023

The investigation started after one victim reported being repeatedly sexually assaulted over an 18-year period after moving into a shared house with Grant in 1994. Detectives said Grant initially built trust before gradually grooming the victim through coercive behaviour, repeatedly pressuring him into so-called “massages” involving sexual touching. Officers then carried out extensive enquiries into Grant’s links with churches and youth organisations, leading to further victims being identified.

Churches linked to Grant

Detectives say Grant had connections with several churches, including:

  • Muswell Hill Baptist Church, north London.
  • Billingham Baptist Church, Stockton-on-Tees.
  • Ward Green Baptist Church, Barnsley.
  • Broomsknoll Church of Scotland, Airdrie.

He also ran youth groups in north London and regularly visited churches across the London Baptist Association.

Police appeal for further victims

Detective Constable Liam Levy, who led the investigation, praised the victims for their courage. He said:

“This is a deeply distressing case involving a number of non-recent sexual offences, and I would like to recognise the courage and bravery shown by the victim-survivors in coming forward and putting their trust in us.

“This conviction would not have been possible without their accounts, which helped identify the scale of Grant’s prolific offending across more than four decades.

“The victim-survivors were vulnerable young men who put their trust in Grant through his church association, and it is devastating they could be taken advantage of in this way.

“As this case demonstrates, the Met is firmly committed to investigating all reports of rape and sexual offences, even if they occurred many years ago. Any victim-survivor that comes forward will be treated with dignity, compassion and sensitivity at every step of the way.”

Appeal for information

The Metropolitan Police believe there may be a significant number of additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information or who wishes to report offences relating to John Grant is urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 3277/08JUL26. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Anyone affected by sexual abuse can also access confidential support through the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line.

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