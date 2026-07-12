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HAND OUT Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

Errol Musk claims Musk Foundation funded Tommy Robinson’s trip to Russia

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has claimed that the Musk Foundation paid for Tommy Robinson’s recent visit to Russia, where the far-right activist met business leaders and appeared in videos praising the country. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, travelled to Moscow last month alongside Errol Musk. Speaking about the trip, Errol Musk said the visit was funded by the Musk Foundation, the charitable organisation established by Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal Musk.

Moscow visit

During the visit, Robinson shared videos from Moscow alongside Errol Musk while staying at the luxury Metropol Hotel. In one video, the pair stated that “Russia is not the enemy of Britain.” Errol Musk said Robinson met Russian business leaders during the trip and explained that he had first become aware of the activist after his imprisonment for breaching a contempt of court order.

Calls for protests

While in Moscow, Robinson also posted messages urging supporters to take part in protests in Belfast following a knife attack. He published details of locations where demonstrations were expected to take place.

Russian links

Robinson has previously expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and has appeared in interviews with organisations linked to prominent pro-Kremlin figures. Errol Musk has also publicly spoken of his admiration for Russia and has made several visits to the country in recent years.

Heathrow stop

Following his return to the UK, Robinson was stopped by police at Heathrow Airport under powers contained within the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019. He later claimed officers seized both his iPhone and Samsung mobile phone during the stop before appealing to supporters for financial assistance. Neither Elon Musk nor representatives of the Musk Foundation have publicly commented on Errol Musk’s claims.

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