Passengers abandon cars and walk to Gatwick Airport as crash causes major traffic chaos

Motorists travelling to Gatwick Airport have faced major disruption after a crash on the airport approach road caused severe congestion, leaving some passengers abandoning their vehicles and walking towards the terminals in a bid to catch their flights. The collision happened on the A23 Airport Way northbound, between the M23 Junction 9A (Gatwick South Terminal roundabout) and the North Terminal Approach (Airport Way Roundabout). According to the AA, the incident involved a car and a lamppost. Although the collision has since been cleared, lengthy queues have continued to build.

Airport approach roads gridlocked

The M23 Gatwick Spur, which provides direct access from the motorway to Gatwick Airport’s North and South terminals, has become heavily congested, with traffic stretching back to M23 Junction 9. The airport ring road has also become gridlocked, leaving many passengers trapped in stationary traffic.

Travellers walking to terminals

Eyewitnesses told UKNIP that some passengers had abandoned their vehicles on the motorway approach and were walking along the slip road towards the airport in an attempt to avoid missing their flights. Others remained stuck in traffic, with reports suggesting a number of travellers had already missed departing flights because of the delays.

Drivers urged to allow extra time

Motorists heading to Gatwick are being advised to allow significantly more time for their journeys and, where possible, consider alternative routes until congestion eases. The cause of the collision has not yet been confirmed. Traffic remained extremely heavy across the airport approach roads as recovery and congestion continued.