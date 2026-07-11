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CHARGE REJECT Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

Two men given suspended prison sentences over violent Brighton assault that preceded Cameron Devlin’s death

Two men have been handed suspended prison sentences after being convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a violent assault in Brighton that preceded the death of 34-year-old Cameron Devlin.

Cameron was attacked in the early hours of 21 December 2019 after falling asleep outside a shop in North Street, near the junction with West Street, following a night out.

A group of men approached him before an altercation broke out.

During the attack, Cameron was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked, suffering a serious shoulder injury and a deep facial laceration.

He was treated by emergency services and taken to hospital.

Died five days later

Despite receiving medical treatment, Cameron developed sepsis linked to his shoulder injury and tragically died on 26 December 2019, five days after the assault.

Sussex Police launched an extensive investigation and consulted national medical experts to determine whether there was a direct link between the assault and Cameron’s death.

Following years of enquiries, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges in August 2025 against:

  • Oliver Priddle, 26, of Peacock Lane, Brighton
  • Niraj Amaidas, 25, of Colwyn Close, Crawley

Both men were charged with murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Murder charges rejected

Following a four-week trial at Brighton Crown Court, which concluded on 7 July 2026, the jury found that neither defendant was legally responsible for Cameron’s death.

However, both men were convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

At sentencing on 10 July:

  • Oliver Priddle was sentenced to two years and nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years and nine months.
  • Niraj Amaidas received a three-year prison sentence, suspended for three years.

Three other men arrested during the original investigation in 2019 were released without charge in 2020.

Detective pays tribute

Detective Inspector James Meanwell, of Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, said:

“Nothing can make up for the tragic loss of Cameron, a much loved husband, son, brother and friend; a young man whose devastating loss will continue to be felt by his family, friends and all who knew him.

“I’d like to once again thank everyone who supported this exceptionally complex and extensive investigation over the past six years. The combined efforts of witnesses, experts and the ceaseless hard work by officers and staff throughout the investigation and court proceedings have been invaluable.”

Sussex Police said Cameron’s family continue to ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

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Topics :Crime

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