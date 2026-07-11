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RAPE CHARGE Four teenagers charged with 12 counts of rape following alleged sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare

Four teenagers charged with 12 counts of rape following alleged sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare

Four teenagers have been charged with a total of 12 counts of rape following the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a property in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a woman had allegedly been threatened and sexually assaulted at a house in the Somerset seaside town on 21 June.

The investigation has been led by Operation Bluestone, the force’s specialist team for investigating rape and serious sexual offences.

Four charged

Following enquiries, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised multiple charges against four suspects.

Tommy Campbell, 19, has been charged with:

  • Six counts of rape
  • One count of sexual assault
  • One count of false imprisonment
  • One count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH)

Rio Welling, 18, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of rape
  • One count of false imprisonment

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with:

  • Three counts of rape
  • One count of false imprisonment
  • One count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

A second 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be named, has been charged with:

  • One count of rape
  • One count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Court appearance

All four defendants have been remanded in custody and were due to appear before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 11 July.

Detective praises investigation

Detective Inspector Natalie Thatcher said:

“Our investigation into this incredibly serious incident has been taking place over the past few weeks and the charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service are a significant milestone.

“The victim has been updated by specially trained officers who will continue to provide her with as much support as she needs.

“We are aware the co-ordinated pre-planned arrest attempts across Weston and Worle on Thursday did cause some local concern, which is why we wanted to be transparent around why they were necessary.

“We would like to thank people for their patience while those enquiries were carried out.”

As criminal proceedings are now active, all four defendants are entitled to a fair trial.

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Topics :Crime

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