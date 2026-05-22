Five Jailed for Leading Major London Class A Drugs Ring

Five men have been sentenced to a total of 84 years in prison for operating a major organised crime group that imported and distributed Class A drugs worth nearly £8 million across London and the UK. The convictions were secured at Kingston Crown Court on 21 May following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Massive Drug Haul Uncovered

The Met’s Specialist Crime South unit led the investigation, seizing over 300kg of cocaine and 60kg of heroin. The gang smuggled drugs into the UK using legitimate haulage routes and secret ‘ghost warehouses’ in Slough and Daventry to offload and redistribute shipments nationwide.

Sophisticated Smuggling Network

Drug-laden lorries diverted from official delivery points, with accomplices flying in from Poland to unload and move wholesale quantities around London and beyond. The gang employed coded messages and false identities to avoid detection.

Key Figures Sentenced

Andrzej Walas, 48, jailed for 26 years

Robert Francuz, 43, sentenced to 21 years

Jamie Allen, 29, given 13 years

Dawid Gasiewski, 32, sentenced to 14 years 4 months

Jagjit Singh, 30, jailed for 10 years 6 months

Detectives Warning

“This criminal network operated on a gigantic commercial scale and posed a serious threat of violence and destruction on our streets,” said Detective Constable Leon Ure. “Taking them off the streets disrupts a major threat to public safety and protects our communities.”

Ongoing Police Action

Despite police disruption, the gang tried to continue operations until major raids in 2025 led to further seizures, including nearly 300kg of cocaine at the Daventry warehouse. Police remain active in targeting organised crime to combat drug-related harm across London and the UK.