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BABY KILLER Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

Sarah Ngaba, already imprisoned for assaulting her then seven-week-old daughter, has been found guilty of murdering two-year-old Eliza Ngaba in Telford. The verdict was delivered on Thursday 21 May after an 11-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court, following an investigation by West Mercia Police into Eliza’s death from a respiratory infection in August 2022.

Devastating Infant Assault

In November 2019, Ngaba, aged 32, inflicted a serious head injury on Eliza at their Brookside home, leaving the child profoundly disabled. The injury caused long-term vulnerability to infections and severe health issues, leading to Eliza’s placement in foster care after Ngaba was jailed for 14 years in May 2021.

Infection Led To Tragic Death

Eliza was admitted to Princess Royal Hospital on 11 August 2022 with a severe respiratory infection and died four days later. Evidence during the trial confirmed her death resulted from complications tied directly to the earlier abuse and injuries inflicted by Ngaba.

Charge Attack

Following a thorough probe by West Mercia Police, Ngaba was charged with murder more than two years after the assault. The prosecution successfully demonstrated that Eliza’s death was a consequence of the vulnerabilities caused by the initial assault.

Upcoming Sentencing

Sarah Ngaba is scheduled to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 12 June, concluding a high-profile case that highlights the tragic outcome of child abuse and its lasting impact.

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Topics :Crime

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