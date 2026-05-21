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POLICE BRAVERY Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

Kent Police Officers Honoured After Violent Maidstone Arrest Attack

Four Kent Police officers displayed exceptional bravery during a violent arrest in Maidstone on 15 June 2023. PC Sean Quinn was stabbed multiple times by a naked suspect during a confrontation while making an arrest, but the officers’ prompt action and teamwork prevented fatal injuries and secured the offender.

Violent Arrest In Maidstone

Officers responded after reports of a man exposing himself in Mote Park, Maidstone. PCs Sean Quinn and Ashley Bates, familiar with the suspect, went to his home to arrest him. The man barricaded himself inside, obstructing the door with furniture.

Sudden Scissors Attack

PCs Sophie Groves and Luke Isaacs arrived with equipment to force entry. As PC Quinn reached over the barricade, the suspect attacked him with scissors, stabbing him in the face, neck, head, and arms. The colleagues quickly forced entry and disarmed the attacker.

Rapid First Aid Response

The officers immediately administered first aid to PC Quinn amid the chaos. Medical teams later confirmed that without this swift intervention, his injuries could have been fatal.

Offender Sentenced For Attack

The attacker was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment. PC Quinn has since retired following the incident.

Praise For Courage And Duty

Kent Police Federation Chair Neil Mennie praised the officers’ professionalism and bravery, saying, “Their actions embody the true meaning of duty, and we can be immensely proud.” Chief Superintendent Neil Loudon also commended their courageous teamwork in facing a dangerous and traumatic event.

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