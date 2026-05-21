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FUNDRASING FALLOUT Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

Tommy Robinson’s Fundraising Company Dissolved After UK Rally

Tommy Robinson’s fundraising firm, Thinking Independent Media Ltd, has been officially dissolved just days after his “Unite the Kingdom” rally in the UK. The company, linked to Robinson’s controversial nationalist campaign, failed to file its first set of accounts, due since November 2025, leading to its strike-off in May 2026, police and official records confirm.

Company Collapse Revealed

Thinking Independent Media Ltd was set up in 2023, but did not submit any financial accounts. Its dissolution follows a pattern of companies tied to Robinson, such as Hope & Pride Ltd and Freestyle Freelance Ltd, which accumulated over £1.6 million in profits but also left significant unpaid tax bills, including an estimated £317,000 in corporation tax owed to HMRC.

Rally Falls Short Of Promises

Despite fundraising emails and appeals sent out until the rally, the “Unite the Kingdom” event failed to achieve the large turnout Robinson claimed. Instead of uniting the nation, the rally featured familiar anti-Muslim rhetoric and conspiracy theories characteristic of Robinson’s campaigns.  

Operation Moves Abroad

Following the company’s dissolution in the UK, Robinson’s fundraising efforts appear to have shifted to Portugal under the Urban Scoop banner. The same group of associates continue to push similar messaging and donation appeals abroad.

Contradictions In Patriotism

Robinson promotes nationalist rhetoric, urging supporters to defend Britain, while companies linked to his operation collapse and evade tax liabilities. His financial dealings paint a picture at odds with the patriotic image he portrays, leaving the British public and tax authorities to deal with the fallout.

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