RNLI Quad Bike Stolen from Praa Sands Car Park Police Appea

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched an urgent appeal after a Honda TRX420 quad bike belonging to the RNLI was stolen from the Sydney Cove car park at Praa Sands, Cornwall. The theft happened overnight between Wednesday, 6 May and Thursday 7 May, prompting officers to seek information that could assist their investigation.

Details Of The Theft

The stolen vehicle, registration WK72 RRX, bears RNLI charity branding and distinctive modifications, although some signs of tampering may be present. Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the quad bike being loaded onto a trailer or van in the area, or who has seen the vehicle since the incident.

Police Call For Witnesses

Officers are appealing to the public for any dashcam footage or information related to the theft or the whereabouts of the quad bike. They emphasise the importance of community support in recovering this vital rescue asset.

Contact Information

If you have any information, you can contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260114505. Alternatively, calls can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online via their website.