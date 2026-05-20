RAF Rivet Joint Dangerously Intercepted by Russian Jets Over Black Sea

An RAF Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft faced repeated dangerous interceptions by two Russian jets over the Black Sea last month. The unarmed British plane, conducting a routine flight in international airspace as part of NATO’s Eastern Flank security, encountered two Russian fighters, including a Su-35 that disabled its autopilot and a Su-27 that flew within six metres of its nose.

Close Military Encounters

One Russian Su-35 jet flew so near it triggered emergency systems aboard the RAF aircraft, while a Su-27 made six close passes in front. Despite these aggressive actions in international airspace, the RAF crew maintained professionalism and completed their mission safely.

UK Ministry Responds

UK Defence Secretary John Healey MP condemned the intercepts as “dangerous and unacceptable,” highlighting the serious risk of accidents and escalation. Representatives from the Ministry of Defence and the Foreign Office lodged a formal protest with the Russian Embassy following the incidents.

Historical Context

This marks the most severe Russian interference with a UK Rivet Joint since 2022, when a Russian aircraft fired a missile over the Black Sea. The RAF aircraft plays a critical role in NATO defence, enhancing situational awareness through electronic surveillance.

Ongoing Nato Commitment

The incidents underscore heightened Russian military activity across Eastern Europe and the High North. The UK remains resolute in defending NATO territory and its allies, with continued deployment of British personnel, ships, and aircraft alongside allies to counter Russian aggression.