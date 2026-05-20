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MURDER ATTEMPT Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

Four Men Convicted for Coventry Attempted Murder Shooting

Four men have been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder following a shooting in Coventry last September. The attack targeted an 18-year-old man who was shot in the face at close range in a car park on Far Gosford Street. The victim survived but suffered serious, life-changing facial injuries.

Premeditated Ambush

Mohammed Khan, Nicholas Buckley, Alyxander Fraser and Adam Bhayat planned the shooting, coordinating timing and method. Bhayat drove the stolen VW Golf used in the assault, while Buckley fired the shotgun at the victim.  

Evidence From CCTV And Messages

Police gathered CCTV footage and discovered messages between the four men discussing their plan before the attack. The evidence revealed their movements leading up to the shooting, supporting the conspiracy charges.

Quick Police Action

Coventry’s Major Crimes Unit swiftly arrested all four men after the incident. They were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tried at Warwick Crown Court.

Verdict And Sentencing

The jury found all four men guilty on 12 May. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 July.

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Topics :Crime

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