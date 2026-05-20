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FIND ELIZABETH Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

Kent Police are urgently searching for 16-year-old Elizabeth Lynch, who went missing from Crediton, Devon, on Friday, 15 May 2026. Officers believe she may currently be in Medway or the north Kent area.

Details Of Disappearance

Elizabeth, described as 5ft tall, slim build with dark brown hair, was last seen wearing her school uniform: a white shirt, black trousers, a black Zavetti Canada puffer coat, and black shoes.

Known Locations And Links

Besides Devon, Elizabeth has connections to London, Birmingham, and Gloucester, making her possible locations wide-ranging but with a strong focus on Medway and north Kent.

Police Public Appeal

Kent Police are appealing for anyone with critical information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 20-0144. Other information can be reported via live chat on www.kent.police.uk or by calling 101.

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