Lee Andrews Spotted Online Amid Missing Person Search in Dubai

Lee Andrews, husband of TV star Katie Price, has been reportedly “spotted” active on social media just hours ago amid an ongoing missing person search in Dubai. The businessman went missing last week, prompting a police and family-led search, with concerns escalating following Katie Price’s claim that he may have been kidnapped.

Social Media Activity Raises Questions

Reality star Luisa Zissman revealed on Instagram that Lee Andrews was seen as active on Facebook Messenger six hours ago, despite no contact with his wife or family. Luisa suggested that this could indicate his captors allowing him some access to social media, leading to speculation over why he has not reached out for help himself.

Family’s Desperate Plea

Lee’s mother, Trisha Andrews, who has filed a Missing Persons report with the British Embassy, made a heartfelt plea asking for her son to be returned. She admitted uncertainty about the kidnapping claims and confirmed she has not heard from Lee since his disappearance last week from Dubai, where he has lived for over two decades.

Kidnapping Allegations And Investigation

Katie Price sensationally claimed Lee had been kidnapped and that the last communication involved him being in a van with cable ties on his arms. Meanwhile, Lee’s family and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and possible restrictions on his travel from the United Arab Emirates.

Travel Restrictions And Legal Issues

There remains speculation that Lee Andrews may be unable to leave Dubai due to alleged legal issues involving forgery and a disputed £200,000 loan. The travel ban reportedly prevents him from departing the city, although Lee has denied these claims.