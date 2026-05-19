Man Ross Clancy Jailed For Life Over Brutal Newcastle Hammer Attack

Ross Clancy, 40, was sentenced to life imprisonment at Newcastle Crown Court today for a violent hammer attack on a couple in Elswick, Newcastle. The attack on November 21 left a woman with life-changing injuries and her partner seriously hurt. Police arrested Clancy days later following a spree of crimes in Gateshead and Newcastle.

Attack Details Revealed

Emergency services responded at 6.45pm after the ambulance service raised concerns about the couple inside their Durham Street home. Both victims, in their 60s, sustained serious hammer injuries. Clancy, unknown to the victims before the attack, fled the scene, stealing the couple’s car.

Wife Left Critically Injured

The man was discharged from the hospital, but the woman has remained there with severe injuries requiring 24-hour care. Her condition is described as life-changing.

Series Of Crimes Followed

After the attack, Clancy committed multiple offences across Gateshead and Newcastle, including another assault on a woman with an iron, causing head injuries. He was arrested on November 23 and charged with attempted murder and other offences.

Trial And Guilty Pleas

Initially denying attempted murder and assault, Clancy later pleaded guilty to attempted murder of the female victim, grievous bodily harm against the male victim, and actual bodily harm to the other woman during his March trial.

Life Sentence Delivered

The judge remanded Clancy in custody and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum of 28 years before parole eligibility. This marks a significant judgment for violent crime in Newcastle.