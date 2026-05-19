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HIGH SPEED CHASE Disqualified Driver Jailed for 90mph Police Chase in Ferryhill

Disqualified Driver Jailed for 90mph Police Chase in Ferryhill

A disqualified driver caught speeding up to 90mph in Ferryhill has been jailed after a police pursuit involving multiple offences and dangerous driving. On Thursday evening, PCs Brown and Sparrow-Woods spotted 26-year-old Kyle Wright driving a VW Golf in Ferryhill town centre at around 6.30pm. Wright failed to stop and led officers on a six-minute chase through Ferryhill, Chilton and Ferryhill Station, speeding up to 80mph in 30mph zones and 90mph in a 60mph zone while dangerously overtaking cyclists and endangering the public.

Speeding Escape

Wright abandoned the vehicle and hid in a nearby garden but was quickly caught by police. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance, and failing to stop for police.

Legal Troubles Mount

The driver from Spennymoor was also wanted for breaching court bail and had been recalled to prison the day before the chase.

Swift Justice

Wright appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to all charges. He received a 12-month prison sentence and was disqualified from driving for a further five years.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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