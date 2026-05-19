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TRAUMA SUPPORT Manchester Arena Survivors Mentor Teachers After Southport Knife Attacks

Manchester Arena Survivors Mentor Teachers After Southport Knife Attacks

Young survivors of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing are drawing on their experiences to help teachers support children affected by the recent Southport knife attacks. Led by Lancaster University’s Dr Cath Hill and the National Emergencies Trust, this peer mentoring project aims to improve trauma care for young victims across the UK.

Peer Mentoring Initiative

The initiative, part of the Bee the Difference project, brings Manchester survivors face-to-face with Southport educators to share practical advice and insights from their recovery journey after the Manchester terror attack.

Student Trauma Passport

To reduce repeated retelling of traumatic experiences, Southport schools are introducing a trauma ‘passport’ that follows students throughout their education, informing new teachers without causing further distress.

Real-life Guidance

Mentee and mentor Yasmine Lee, injured in the Manchester bombing aged 12 and now a teacher, stressed the unpredictable nature of trauma recovery. She highlighted how the passport helps avoid difficult conversations that can trigger emotional distress.

Caring For Trauma

Dr Hill praised the courageous young mentors for validating children’s experiences, emphasising that tailored care around anniversaries and milestones plays a vital role in recovery for terror survivors.

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