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BANG TO RIGHTS Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

A 36-year-old man with no fixed address, Wilfred Grant, has been jailed for a series of thefts across Kent, including a break-in at a Sittingbourne home and multiple shoplifting offences between July 2025 and January 2026. The offences were investigated by Kent police, highlighting ongoing community safety efforts.

Tools Stolen In Sittingbourne

On 31 July 2025, Grant entered an open garage at a property on Lewson Street, Sittingbourne, and stole tools worth around £500. Dashcam footage captured him approaching and leaving the scene with the stolen items. He was arrested and charged with burglary but initially released on bail awaiting trial.

Theft Spreads To Tonbridge And

In early September 2025, Grant continued offending in Tonbridge and Aylesford. On 5 September, he broke into a business at Mill Hall Business Estate and stole a quad bike, earthing wire, and a battery valued at roughly £600. Police later stopped the vehicle used and recovered the stolen goods. Days later, Grant took a bottle of alcohol from a Co-op service station in East Peckham.

Series Of Shoplifting Offences

Between 18 December 2025 and 28 January 2026, Grant targeted convenience stores in Maidstone and surrounding areas, repeatedly stealing items such as laundry products and cleaning supplies without paying. These incidents added to his growing list of charges.

Justice Delivered At Maidstone Crown

After being arrested and charged with seven counts of theft, Grant was found guilty following a trial. On 8 May 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced him to two years and one month in prison.

Police Statement On Sentence

Police Constable Dan Quinn stated, “Grant is a prolific thief, already serving a prison sentence for breaching a suspended sentence for an unrelated matter. He clearly shows a total disregard for the law and I am pleased he is now spending more time behind bars, unable to continue carrying out further offences and cause harm in our communities.”

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