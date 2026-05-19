Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

Luke Harden, 36, was brutally murdered shortly after midnight on 1 November 2025 on Newchurch Road in Bacup, Lancashire. Police revealed that the callous attack was carried out by a stranger who later received a life sentence. The family has now spoken publicly about their devastating loss and the impact of the violent crime.

Parents Heartbreaking Tribute

Gary Harden, Luke’s father, shared the deep and ongoing pain his family endures. “Since 1 November 2025 our lives have completely changed,” he said. He spoke of the emptiness and longing for their lost son, reflecting on how everyday moments and family gatherings now feel incomplete without him.

Mother’s Emotional Statement

Katie McGovern described how their family dynamic has been shattered by Luke’s death. “Where we looked to the future and lived in happiness, it’s now overtaken with fear, stress, worry and pain,” she said. She expressed the loss of simple daily joys like regular calls and the thought of Luke’s future as a father being taken away.

Life Sentence For Attacker

The remorseless perpetrator tried to cover up the attack by posing as a Good Samaritan who found Luke injured. Authorities have since convicted and jailed the individual for life, providing some measure of justice for the Harden family.

Community In Mourning

Luke’s tragic death has left a lasting impact on Bacup and beyond, with friends, family, and the community rallying around the family during this unimaginable time.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Police in Lancashire continue to monitor the case and urge anyone with further information about the night of the attack to come forward to assist ongoing investigations.