Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FAMILY GRIEF Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

Luke Harden, 36, was brutally murdered shortly after midnight on 1 November 2025 on Newchurch Road in Bacup, Lancashire. Police revealed that the callous attack was carried out by a stranger who later received a life sentence. The family has now spoken publicly about their devastating loss and the impact of the violent crime.

Parents Heartbreaking Tribute

Gary Harden, Luke’s father, shared the deep and ongoing pain his family endures. “Since 1 November 2025 our lives have completely changed,” he said. He spoke of the emptiness and longing for their lost son, reflecting on how everyday moments and family gatherings now feel incomplete without him.

Mother’s Emotional Statement

Katie McGovern described how their family dynamic has been shattered by Luke’s death. “Where we looked to the future and lived in happiness, it’s now overtaken with fear, stress, worry and pain,” she said. She expressed the loss of simple daily joys like regular calls and the thought of Luke’s future as a father being taken away.

Life Sentence For Attacker

The remorseless perpetrator tried to cover up the attack by posing as a Good Samaritan who found Luke injured. Authorities have since convicted and jailed the individual for life, providing some measure of justice for the Harden family.

Community In Mourning

Luke’s tragic death has left a lasting impact on Bacup and beyond, with friends, family, and the community rallying around the family during this unimaginable time.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Police in Lancashire continue to monitor the case and urge anyone with further information about the night of the attack to come forward to assist ongoing investigations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

JUSTICE SERVED Chester Man Jailed for Domestic Abuse Against Former Partner

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

MAJOR HAUL Lorry Driver Jailed for Smuggling £7m Cocaine Hidden with Skims Cargo

UK News
Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

TEENS INJURED Police Appeal After Serious Easby Road Collision Injures Two in Bradford

UK News
Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

WANTED BY POLICE Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

UK News
Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

TEEN SENTANCED Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

UK News
Leicester Police Seek Three Men Over Nightclub Stabbing on Gravel Street

TRIO SOUGHT Leicester Police Seek Three Men Over Nightclub Stabbing on Gravel Street

UK News
Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

MAJOR BUST Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

UK News
Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

STALKER JAILED Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

Court News, UK News
Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

ONE OFF Elhamuddin Mohammadi Arrested in Blackpool Over German Taxi Stabbing

UK News

DELIVERY DRIVER Man Taken To Major Trauma Centre Following Clapham High Street Stabbing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

FATAL COLLISION Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

Birmingham Man Jailed for 11 Years for Dangerous Drive Killing

UK News
Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

HEALTH ALERT Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

UK News
Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

Fourth Meningitis Case Confirmed at Reading Junior School

UK News
San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

MOSQUE ATTACK San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

Breaking News, UK News
San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

SLEEP CLAMPDOWN Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

UK News
Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

DIRTY BAG Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

Katie Price Urges Public Help After Husband Lee Andrews Goes Missing in Dubai

UK News
Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

DEEPFAKE CLAIM Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

UK News
Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

Rikki Doolan Claims Tommy Robinson Rally Singing Clips Are Deepfakes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

CRACK DEALER JAILED Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

UK News
Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

Kane Evans Jailed for Crack Cocaine Supply After Bristol Airport Arrest

UK News
Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

BANG TO RIGHTS Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

UK News
Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

Kent Man Jailed for Multiple Thefts Including Sittingbourne Burglary

UK News
Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

FAMILY GRIEF Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

UK News
Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

Luke Harden Murdered in Bacup: Family Speaks Out After Life Sentence

UK News
Watch Live