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PRISON FEARS John Worboys Faces Increased Prison Security After ITV Drama Screening

John Worboys Faces Increased Prison Security After ITV Drama Screening

John Worboys, the convicted black cab rapist, is reportedly under heightened security at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire after the ITV drama Believe Me, which portrays his crimes, aired. Prison staff fear he could become a target for other inmates due to the show’s widespread attention behind bars.

Heightened Prison Precautions

Worboys is now escorted by three to four guards whenever leaving his cell, with frequent welfare checks carried out to ensure his safety. The new security measures respond directly to increased inmate awareness sparked by the drama’s broadcast.

Inmate Hostility Growing

Sources inside the prison reveal the ITV show dominates conversation among inmates, increasing animosity towards Worboys. He is described as terrified, isolating himself further amid escalating tension.

Notorious Prison Environment

HMP Wakefield also houses high-profile offenders like former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who was fatally attacked there in 2018. Staff are vigilant due to known risks associated with housing infamous prisoners like Worboys.

Serious Criminal History

Worboys was first jailed in 2009 for one rape, multiple sexual assaults, and drugging 12 women between 2006 and 2008. In 2019, he received two life sentences for further attacks after a 2018 Parole Board release decision was overturned.

Victim Impact And Official Response

Police estimate Worboys may have over 100 victims. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson stated: “John Worboys’ crimes were horrific and our thoughts remain with the victims.” The additional security costs are covered by taxpayers.

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