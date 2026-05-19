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MISSING MAN Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

Katie Price Speaks Out As Husband Lee Andrews Missing Amid Kidnap Claims

Katie Price has spoken publicly after reports surfaced that her husband Lee Andrews, 43, has been missing for several days. Police and the British Embassy in Dubai have been involved after Lee’s family filed a missing person report following a mysterious FaceTime call where Lee appeared hooded and bound in a van, whispering that “they’re coming for me.” The unsettling event has sparked widespread concern and media speculation over his whereabouts.

Disturbing Facetime Call

On May 13, Lee made a chilling call to Katie where he was reportedly hooded, with hands tied, inside an old van. The call ended abruptly after he whispered that people were chasing him. This incident prompted immediate alarm and initiated the missing person inquiry.

Katie Denies Any Involvement

Reports in The Sun suggested Lee was squatting in a dilapidated villa with a burner phone, planning to stay hidden. Katie Price strongly denied any role in Lee’s disappearance, stating she is “really upset and distressed” about accusations that she is involved in a possible scam. She pleaded with the public and media to help find her husband and emphasised her desire to uncover the truth.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

Lee’s family officially reported him missing on May 17, triggering a formal inquiry by CID alongside British Embassy officials in Dubai. Despite extensive searches and speculation, Lee has remained out of contact for five days, uncharacteristically off-grid.

Timeline Of Events

  • May 12: Lee misses a scheduled flight from Dubai to the UK.
  • May 13: Unsettling FaceTime where Lee appears captive.
  • May 14: Katie claims Lee is taking a break from social media due to trolling.
  • May 16: Katie reveals she has had no contact for three days and fears kidnapping.
  • May 17: Family files a missing persons report; police launch an investigation.
  • May 18: Reports emerge Lee might be hiding in a rundown villa.
  • May 19: Katie publicly denies involvement and calls for help finding Lee.

Katie’s Plea For Help

“If someone knows where he is, please come to me or to the papers so we can find him. Please get it everywhere that Lee is missing. We need to find him.” Katie emphasised the unusual silence from Lee and urged anyone with information to come forward. With no confirmed explanations yet, the situation remains unresolved, leaving fans and family desperate for answers.

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Topics :Crime

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