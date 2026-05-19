Drug Dealers Jailed for Cocaine and Cannabis Supply in Retford and Worksop

Two drug dealers have been sentenced following coordinated police raids in Retford and Worksop on 23 April 2024, which uncovered a stash of cocaine, cannabis, £7,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. Nottinghamshire officers acting on intelligence searched the homes of Jack Davies and Marshall Willmott, uncovering evidence that led to their convictions.

Drugs And Cash Seized

During the raids, officers found wraps of cocaine concealed in Willmott’s Tenby Grove property in Manton, while the majority of the £7,000 cash, cannabis bags, and expensive jewellery were discovered at Davies’ address in Cutler Drive, Retford.

Further Evidence Discovered

In addition to drugs and cash, the police seized phones, burner phones, and deal bags from both locations. Text messages on the suspects’ phones revealed details of their drug supply activities across Worksop and Retford, strengthening the prosecution’s case.

Court Pleas And Sentences

Both 26-year-old Jack Davies and 20-year-old Marshall Willmott pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine during earlier hearings at Nottingham Crown Court. Davies additionally admitted possession of cannabis, a Class B substance.

Sentencing Outcomes

At Nottingham Crown Court on 14 May 2026, Davies, currently held at HMP Fosse Way in Wigston, received a prison sentence of three years and four months. Willmott, from Tenby Grove, Worksop, was sentenced to 24 months, suspended for two years.