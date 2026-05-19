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POLICE CONCERNS Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

Police Appeal After Woman Missing From Plymouth Weston Mill Area

Police are urgently searching for 56-year-old Margarita Stavrou, who went missing from the Ham/Weston Mill area of Plymouth. Last seen at her home around 10:30pm on Monday 18th May 2026, officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Details Of Disappearance

Margarita Stavrou, described as a slim white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall with black and grey curly hair, was last seen wearing a white top and black trousers. She has not been heard from since leaving her home.

Police Welfare Concern

Devon & Cornwall Police have urged locals to be vigilant and report any sightings or information related to Margarita’s whereabouts due to growing concern for her safety.

How To Help

If you have seen Margarita Stavrou or have any information, you are asked to contact police immediately on 999, quoting log number DCP-0427 – 19/05/2026.

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