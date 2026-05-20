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CAR FLIPPED Serious Single-Vehicle Crash Shuts A303 Near Bulford, Wiltshire

Serious Single-Vehicle Crash Shuts A303 Near Bulford, Wiltshire

Police have closed the A303 in Wiltshire in both directions between the A338 Cholderton and A345 Amesbury following a serious single-vehicle collision early this morning near Bulford. The crash, which happened shortly after 04:00, involved a car travelling eastbound that flipped several times, ending up on the westbound carriageway. Authorities expect the closure to last several hours as they carry out investigation work.

Flipped Car Incident

The vehicle reportedly overturned multiple times before coming to rest, causing a complete shutdown of the affected section of the A303. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene to secure the area.

Extended Road Closure

Due to the severity of the incident and ongoing police investigations, the road remains closed in both directions, disrupting traffic early in the day. Drivers are warned to expect delays and significant disruption.

Official Diversion Routes

  • Westbound: Exit the A303 onto the A338 towards Winterbourne Gunner, take the 2nd exit at the Portway/Down Barn Road roundabout onto Portway, continue to the A345 roundabout and take the 2nd exit northbound, then at Countess Roundabout take the 1st exit to rejoin the A303 westbound.
  • Eastbound: At Countess Roundabout, take the 3rd exit to rejoin the A345 westbound, turn 3rd left onto London Road, take 1st exit at the 2nd roundabout onto Porton Road, follow to Ratfyn roundabout and take 1st exit Salisbury Road, then at the next roundabout 2nd exit onto the A3028, turn left at the T-junction back onto A303 eastbound.

Travel Advice

Motorists planning to use this route should allow extra journey time or consider alternative routes. The police and local authorities advise all road users to stay updated on road conditions and plan ahead to avoid the affected area.

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