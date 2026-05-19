North London Shoplifter Poos Himself After Stolen Items Found

A shoplifter caused a humiliating scene at the Co-Op on New North Road, Islington, North London on 30 April after staff caught him with stolen goods tucked inside his trousers. The man, dressed in a green coat and black trousers, was stopped by shop workers who found the stolen items, leading to an altercation during which he soiled himself.

Bizarre Store Confrontation

Security footage captured by a shopper shows staff restraining the man while retrieving the stolen goods from his trousers. In the struggle, the shoplifter’s trousers fell, revealing both the stolen items and his exposed genitals.

Shoplifters Humiliating Moment

Witnesses reported the man apologised during the incident. A shopper claimed the man had “sh*t himself,” adding to the embarrassing situation in front of the public.

Public Reaction On Social Media

The footage sparked shock across social media. Comments included: “Ain’t nobody need to see that” and “Got caught with his trousers down.” Others praised the staff’s intervention and noted the high CCTV coverage in the area, aiding security.

Security And Store Response

The Co-Op store reportedly has extensive camera coverage, which likely helped identify the thief. Jam Press has approached the store for a comment on the incident.