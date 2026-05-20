SEO HEADLINE: Maidstone Police Appeal for Missing Teen Trae Valentine Last Seen Upper Fant Road TWO WORD TEASE: Missing Appeal Kent Police have launched a search and issued an urgent appeal to locate 16-year-old Trae Valentine, missing since Saturday 16 May 2026. Trae was last seen at around 6pm on Upper Fant Road, Maidstone, and his family and officers are concerned for his safety.

Distinctive Description

Trae is described as a black male, approximately 5ft 8in tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of disappearance, he was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black Jordan shoes, a dark blue jacket, and a black hat.

Possible Locations

Police believe Trae may have links to several London areas including Willesden, Finchley Park, Wembley, Harrow, as well as Milton Keynes, and are urging anyone in these locations to remain vigilant.

How To Help

Anyone with critical information about Trae’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 16-1729. For non-urgent tips, contact Kent Police via their live chat on the official website or dial 101.