Three Men Found Guilty of Gregory Volquez Murder in London

Three men have been convicted for the murder of Gregory Catillo Volquez, 36, after a thorough investigation by the Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Unit. The attack occurred around 5am on Monday, 13 January 2025, in Tiverton Road, Haringey, north London. Using CCTV footage and forensic evidence, officers tracked down and arrested the suspects across different countries, securing guilty verdicts today at Southwark Crown Court after an eight-week trial.

Victim Known To Attackers

Gregory Volquez was out with friends in south London before heading north, where he was brutally attacked. Investigators confirmed that Gregory was acquainted with the three men convicted: Benito Ramirez Kones, 20; Carlos Akum Metumbe, 22; and Luiggi Perelli Santana, 22.

Forensic Evidence Seals Case

Kones was arrested five days after the assault in Swansea, with trainers matching those seen on CCTV showing stains of Gregory’s blood. Metumbe and Santana, who fled to Spain, were extradited in late 2025. CCTV showed both men assaulting Gregory with a machete and a crutch, while forensic analysis linked Santana’s bloody fingerprints to the weapons used.

Gruesome Attack Details

The post-mortem revealed that Gregory suffered 22 stab wounds, many from a long knife, along with severe bruising from a blunt instrument. The violent nature of the attack shocked investigators and the local community alike.

Police Praise Investigation Team

“Our skilled team showed huge tenacity to build a solid case with undisputable forensic evidence which resulted in three violent men being taken off our streets,” said Detective Inspector Jim Barry, lead investigator. “This result offers a morsel of justice and closure to Gregory’s family.”

Sentencing Scheduled

The convicted men — Benito Ramirez Kones of Hackney, Carlos Akum Metumbe of Hackney, and Luiggi Perelli Santana of Lambeth — will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 10 July. A fourth suspect, Gabriel Pineda Gonzales, 21, was found not guilty.