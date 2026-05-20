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TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Women Named After Bodies Found Off Brighton Beach

Three Women Named After Bodies Found Off Brighton Beach

Sussex Police have named three women whose bodies were recovered from the sea off Brighton beach last Wednesday morning. Sisters Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walter, 32, and Rebecca Walter, 31, from Uxbridge, London, were discovered after emergency services were called around 5.45am. The investigation is ongoing with no evidence of third-party involvement.

Family Tribute

In a statement, their father Joseph expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saying it has left an emptiness that words cannot heal. He described Jane, Christina, and Becky as the joy and strength of the family, praising their unique spirits and lasting impact.

Emergency Response

Emergency teams were dispatched to Brighton seafront early on the day the bodies were recovered. Authorities confirmed the identities following their recovery from the water, prompting a full police investigation.

Police Update

Sussex Police stated there is currently no evidence to suggest criminal activity or involvement of a third party in the women’s deaths. The inquiry remains ongoing as detectives gather more information.

Community Impact

The tragedy has resonated strongly, with family and local residents mourning the sudden loss. The sisters’ father conveyed heartfelt messages honouring their memories and the happiness they brought to those around them. This story is developing and further updates will be published as new details emerge.

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