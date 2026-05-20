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BEDWORTH KNIFE ATTACK Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

A Cardiff man has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violently assaulting a woman and threatening her with a knife in Bedworth last August. The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported the attack to Bedworth police after suffering bruises, cuts, and a broken nose.

Violent Assault Details

On 29 August 2025, the victim arrived at Bedworth police station with visible injuries. She told officers that Jason Price, 29, from Wentloog Road, Cardiff, had strangled her and threatened to kill her with a knife during the attack at a house in Bedworth.

Police Evidence And Arrest

Price was arrested the following day. A search of his van uncovered a knife matching the victim’s description. He subsequently pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, including non-fatal strangulation and threats with a bladed article, along with controlling and coercive behaviour.

Sentencing Outcome

On 12 May 2026, Warwick Crown Court sentenced Price to 32 months in prison for the attack.

Investigation And Impact

Investigating officer DC Rachael Stain praised the victim’s courage in coming forward. She said, “She has been incredible all the way through this process, and she should be very proud for having the strength to see this through to the end.” DC Stain added that the case sends a strong message to other victims of violence against women that the police take such reports seriously and act against offenders.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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